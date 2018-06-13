Fresno crime rates drop

Fewer crimes mean fewer victims in the City of Fresno. As police Chief Jerry Dyer highlighted the downward trend crime statistics are taking in the year to date, he reminded everyone why they take fighting crime so seriously.Dyer says, "Behind every one of those percentages are families that did not have to suffer tragedies and go through the mourning the loss of a loved one in our city."Statistics show violent crime is down 1.5% compared to this time last year. Property crimes like burglary, arson, and auto theft are down by 19%. The number of homicides is down from 31 in 2017 to 15 this year. There are also 73 fewer shootings within city limits, and the number of people hit by gunfire dropped from 108 to 66.The Chief says, "That's 42 fewer patients to our emergency rooms as a result of a gunshot wound."Property crimes dropped from more than 9,200 in 2017 to less than 7,500 this year. Auto theft took a more than 29% drop.Chief Dyer adds, "Last year; we had 8.1 cars stolen every day in our city. That number has now been reduced to 5.8 cars stolen per day."Dyer attributes the crime reduction to special response teams in various policing districts, street violence bureau detectives and their partnership with the community.He says, " people are now taking the time to remove property from their vehicle locking their car and preventing that crime of opportunity. Or in their residences, more people are installing videos, and more and more people are using alarms."Sticking with their proactive methodology, the department's southwest policing district has teamed up with Fresno PARCS to host activities at Frank H Ball. They plan to have basketball tournaments, a gaming center, water activities, bounce houses, and an outdoor movie night. Those activities start on June 13 and will take place every Wednesday through Summer with the exception of the 4th of July.