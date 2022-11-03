Fresno State kicks off 2022 Day of Giving

In honor of the university's founding year, 1911, this year's Day of Giving will last for 1,911 minutes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2022 Day of Giving campaign kicked off Wednesday morning with a rally full of Fresno State pride.

At the corner of Shaw and Maple, students, faculty, and staff sported their red Fresno State gear.

Even Victor E Bulldog made an appearance.

"The purpose of this event is to invite people to support Fresno State for the purpose of student success," says VP of University Advancement Paula Castadio.

Castadio says the fundraiser encourages the entire Fresno State community to demonstrate Bulldog pride.

In honor of the university's founding year, 1911, this year's Day of Giving will last for 1,911 minutes.

There are 18 giving areas donors can support that help fund things like student research, scholarships and the arts.

"It's almost like lots of small organizations on our campus trying to raise money to close the gap from state funding so those good things can happen for our students," Castadio said.

The donations will also remove barriers for the students.

Student Body President Caroline Alvarez says the dollars have already benefited students directly.

"I know for us in student government, we use the funds that we can buy blue books and scantrons for all students, that way they are free," she said.

Last year, more than 1,700 donors from 35 states and six countries contributed.

As in previous years, the goal is focused on participation, not a particular dollar goal.

So, despite the rising cost of living and a looming recession, Fresno State Alumni Association Chair Scott Miller says even the smallest amounts help.

"Some people can afford $5, some people can afford $50,000 and $5 to your local university makes a big difference if we all hop in and do it," he said.

If you want to support Fresno State, the fundraiser continues through Thursday around noon. Click here for more information.