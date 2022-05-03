house fire

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in west central Fresno house fire

Authorities are working to determine what sparked a house fire that killed two children in west central Fresno on Tuesday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in west central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are working to determine what sparked a house fire that killed two children in west central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on the corner of Robinson and Marty Avenues near Dakota Avenue just after 6:30 am.

Officials say crews found heavy fire coming from the front of the house. More than 32 firefighters were called to help battle the flames.

Fresno Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Ted Semonious said two children died in the fire. Their ages have not been released.

The children's mother and another family member were injured in the fire. Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

Deputy Chief Semonious said the department would have counseling support for the crew members who responded to the fatal fire.

Investigators are working to take statements from witnesses to help determine what led up to the fire. Officials say the area around the home will be closed for most of the day for the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fresno family loses home and 10 pets in fire
Woman burned in east central Fresno house fire dies from injuries
House fire sparked by unattended candle leaves 5 displaced
Huge fire tears through 4 homes in Visalia
TOP STORIES
California proposes protecting abortion in state constitution
Multiple people killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Man arrested in connection to fire that damaged 3 Visalia businesses
Biden responds to apparent leaked Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade
Reaction throughout Central CA to draft opinion regarding Roe V. Wade
State leaders officially request audit of CSU system
Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade
Show More
Man's body found in car in northeast Fresno, police says
Police: Man shot while sitting in front yard of central Fresno home
New rental concept pops up amid Bay Area housing crisis
18-year-old accused of stabbing his father to death in Tarpey Village
Navy sailors allowed to move off ship after recent suicides
More TOP STORIES News