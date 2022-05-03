2 children killed, 2 adults injured in west central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are working to determine what sparked a house fire that killed two children in west central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Firefighters responded to a home on the corner of Robinson and Marty Avenues near Dakota Avenue just after 6:30 am.Officials say crews found heavy fire coming from the front of the house. More than 32 firefighters were called to help battle the flames.Fresno Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Ted Semonious said two children died in the fire. Their ages have not been released.The children's mother and another family member were injured in the fire. Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. Her condition wasn't immediately known.Deputy Chief Semonious said the department would have counseling support for the crew members who responded to the fatal fire.Investigators are working to take statements from witnesses to help determine what led up to the fire. Officials say the area around the home will be closed for most of the day for the investigation.