Fresno Police dispatcher retires after 40 years of service

Sunday, August 6, 2023 1:35AM
A Fresno emergency services dispatcher retired after 40 years of working with the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, a Fresno emergency services dispatcher retired after 40 years of working with the Fresno Police Department.

The department held a party to celebrate Sherri Haley's dedicated years of service.

Officers say Haley was a positive influence in the dispatch center.

She was able to make her last call during the special celebration.

"I started working on June 16, 1983 and after 40 years, it's time to hang up my headset," Haley said.

Haley says she worked for 7 police chiefs and there were no cell phones at the time she started working as a dispatcher.

They had to use pagers, and paper maps to find places.

The department says they will miss Haley's welcoming attitude.

