More DMV field offices to reopen in the Valley this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California DMV is reopening dozens of their field offices this week to assist customers with in-person appointments.Several Valley field offices will open Thursday, including the Clovis office on Shaw Avenue, the Visalia office on Main Street and the Fresno office on Blackstone.The agency is still encouraging customers to use online services, virtual links and other non-contact channels to complete transactions when possible.That includes driver license and vehicle registration renewals.Behind-the-wheel driving tests are still suspended at this time.