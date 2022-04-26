2 men arrive at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after they say two men arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds Monday night.
Police are still investigating where exactly the shooting happened at this time.
They say the men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
