Meth, cocaine and illegal guns seized in major Fresno drug bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested during a major drug suppression operation in southeast Fresno this week, resulting in the seizure of several illegal drugs and weapons.Fresno police say detectives believed illegal drugs were being distributed from Fausto Pina's home on Chestnut and Butler Avenues.Investigators say Pina was on probation for robbery and had an outstanding arrest warrant.A group of officers started surveilling the house, and on Monday, they tried to stop Pina, but he ran away from the officers. After a short chase, he was arrested by detectives.Investigators searched his house and seized a large amount of illegal drugs, including 86 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine, a pound of black tar heroin.They also found two unregistered guns, an assault rifle, 200 rounds of ammunition, along with more than $23,000 in cash.