Fresno drug bust uncovers 5 kilos of meth worth up to $700,000, police say it came from Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers tracked down and arrested a large-scale drug dealer in Downtown Fresno on Thursday night.Officials say they were tipped off by a confidential source that the man, Francisco Gonzalez, was transporting large amounts of methamphetamine into the city of Fresno.They pulled over his vehicle near Ventura and F Street and used a K-9 officer to sniff out any drugs inside.Inside that vehicle, officers say they found five kilos of methamphetamine."It makes an impact, it makes an impact on violent crime, property crimes. We think this is another individual that was on a consistent basis bringing in five plus kilos at a time," said Sgt. Timothy Tietjen of Fresno PD.Fresno police officers believe Gonzalez and the drugs were coming from Mexico.They estimate the amount of drugs found on Thursday night is worth anywhere between $500,000 to $700,000.