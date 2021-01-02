Fresno EOC extends free meal program through June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno non-profit is making sure no child goes hungry this year. Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is finding ways to extend its free meal program.
"In a normal year, it would normally begin in June and end in August," said Fresno EOC Director of Food Services, Jon Escobar.
But 2020 was anything but normal, and the demand for meals was high.
"We were able to deliver another 140,000 meals to children, so obviously the need is there," said Escobar, "so if the need is there, we're happy to keep doing this."
Due to COVID-19, the non-profit was able to secure funding to extend its grab and go meal program. Now families can pick up food for any child under 18 years old at 12 different locations in Fresno, Madera and Tulare.
"Depending on how far from the school you are, we're closer," said Escobar. "Our locations are directly in the middle of where the communities are."
The program will go through June, but there are some changes.
For the Food Express Bus, instead of delivering daily, the bus will be out Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing two days worth of meals instead of 1.
"As long as the needs not slowing down, that's what our prime objective is," said Escobar. "It's to do the best and end food insecurity here in Fresno county."
For details on when and where you can pick up meals visit Fresno EOC's website.
