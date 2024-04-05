Fresno EOC School of Unlimited Learning (SOUL) celebrates 25th anniversary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The "School of Unlimited Learning" in Fresno is preparing to celebrate a major milestone.

For the last 25 years, it's been helping students from all walks of life get their high school diplomas.

Halle Overton is a student at Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's School of Unlimited Learning, or SOUL.

She enrolled last fall as a junior after attending multiple local public high schools.

"I was failing in school. I had a lot of absences, you know, which is something I never wanted," Overton said.

Overton was attracted to SOUL's model of learning.

It offers independent study along with electives and clubs for students to join.

She meets with her teacher at least once a week, but she can show up as often as she'd like.

"It was like 'This is exactly what I need.'" Overton said.

Without a traditional school day, Overton has started taking college classes at Fresno City to pursue a career in music.

"My whole future it's like building in front of me." Overton said.

She is just one of the many success stories to come out of the program.

Dedication to the students has paid off as the school is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"It means a lot to me that we've been able to help so many people," Principal Susan Lopez said.

Lopez says they serve students from all walks of life, including those who are unhoused, teen parents and those who are doing well.

Traditional classroom learning is available, but the majority of students take part in independent study.

Lopez says the school's focus on each student's social-emotional well-being sets it apart.

The staff can refer students and families to resources directly through Fresno EOC.

There's a food pantry and hygiene products for students, and the campus recently added a clothing closet.

"It's like getting every -- each student that comes in and just giving them a hug every time they're here because that's what they need. That's what they need the most," Lopez said.

With more than 1,100 graduates in its 25 years, Lopez says the school has been able to transform lives by offering education and services to help young people thrive.

"It's been able to not only survive but thrive for this long, serving the population that we do serve, is amazing to me, I think," Lopez said.

This Friday, there will be a special event celebrating the school's 25th anniversary. Principal Lopez says they're looking forward to another 25 years.

