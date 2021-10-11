Fresno police, local places of worship come together for National Faith in Blue Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for the National Faith in Blue Weekend in north Fresno.The Fresno Police Department took part in one of the largest police-community initiatives in the US this weekend.The two-day-long event happened across the city of Fresno.This was an opportunity for Fresno PD to collaborate with different places of worship to develop a positive relationship with the community.The last event of the weekend was at the Pinedale Community Fellowship Assembly of God.Congregants and the Pinedale community were able to interact with officers and eat yummy food like snow cones and elotes.Sunday's event was also a part of a weekend full of events at different houses of worship, across the city of Fresno.