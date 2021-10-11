community

Fresno police, local places of worship come together for National Faith in Blue Weekend

Fresno PD took part in one of the largest police-community initiatives in the US this weekend.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police, local places of worship come together for National Faith in Blue Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for the National Faith in Blue Weekend in north Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department took part in one of the largest police-community initiatives in the US this weekend.

The two-day-long event happened across the city of Fresno.

This was an opportunity for Fresno PD to collaborate with different places of worship to develop a positive relationship with the community.

The last event of the weekend was at the Pinedale Community Fellowship Assembly of God.

Congregants and the Pinedale community were able to interact with officers and eat yummy food like snow cones and elotes.

Sunday's event was also a part of a weekend full of events at different houses of worship, across the city of Fresno.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoreligionfresno police departmentcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
SPONSORED: Education Spotlight: Program helping parents become community leaders
Long Island deli is changing lives one brown bag at a time
Ice skating rink to open in Atwater on Nov. 1
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News