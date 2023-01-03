Man dies after being struck by bullet from neighboring unit at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot inside of his apartment on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:00 pm in the area of Blythe Avenue and Austin Way.

Officers say the man was hit by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment unit.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where investigators say he later died.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about this shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this breaking news story.