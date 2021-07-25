Fresno police seeking sponsorships for its Fight Girl program

The program aims to teach boxing and fighting techniques to girls in the 12 to 14 age group.
Officials say classes filled up fast and there is currently a waiting list of more than 100 girls, despite organizers adding an additional class.
They say as the program continues to grow and become more popular, more funding will be needed to make sure as many girls as possible can take part.
"This program has really gained a lot of popularity; the problem is we need more funding, so we are looking for some corporate sponsorships," says Fresno police officer Lindsay Dozier.
If you wish to donate, please click here.
The program is closed for now for new attendees until they can get more funding.