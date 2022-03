FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire at a transitional housing facility in west central Fresno.Officials say crews responded to the building on Parkway Drive south of Olive Avenue. It was formerly a Days Inn hotel.Fire crews were able to contain the flames in one room, but the smoke damaged about 16 other rooms.Several people were evacuated from the building. No one was hurt.