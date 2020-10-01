house fire

Vacant home in southeast Fresno destroyed by flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a vacant house in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a home on Balch and Maple Avenue just before 5 am.

When crews arrived, the two-story house was engulfed in flames.



Fire crews said it wasn't the first time they've been to the house for a fire. Firefighters were still working to douse the smoldering home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.
