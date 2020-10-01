Vacant home in southeast Fresno destroyed by flames

Firefighters were called out to a home on Balch and Maple Avenue just before 5 am.
When crews arrived, the two-story house was engulfed in flames.
Happening now house fire at Balch and Maple per @FresnoFire the house was vacant and they have been here before for another fire. No injuries @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/fALshuqyW2— Sam Photog (@Sagl123) October 1, 2020
Fire crews said it wasn't the first time they've been to the house for a fire. Firefighters were still working to douse the smoldering home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.