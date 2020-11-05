theft

Fresno FFA student reunited with her goat after it was stolen by so-called animal activist

The suspect drove the goat back to Fresno and was later cited and arrested for a felony grand theft.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An FFA girl and her goat are reunited after the animal was stolen last week.

Sheriff's officials tracked down Tilley the goat's thief to a woman in southern California who says she's an animal activist.

15-year-old Faith Schroeder and Tilley share a special bond.

The Central High School West FFA student raised the young goat and recently showed her off at the Big Fresno Fair.

"She's super friendly... I love her. She's the best project I ever had," Faith says.

On Friday, however, another FFA student noticed Tilley's pen was empty, and the school's Ag teacher knew the goat was taken.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Ag Crimes Task Force soon learned the suspect was a woman in Los Angeles.

"We made contact with Alexandria Fall. She explained she is an animal rights activist. In her mind, she thought it was being treated inhumanely, she thought she was rescuing the goat," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect drove the goat back to Fresno and was later cited and arrested for a felony grand theft.

We tried to reach out to Fall for a comment, but have yet to receive one.

"We put a lot of care into these animals. Their pens are huge for goats. I don't know what these people were thinking of," says Faith.

The school's Ag teacher says they're working to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

Faith is looking ahead and hopes to breed Tilley next year with hopes of getting another FFA belt buckle, while continuing to grow their bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnotheftcrimegoatpets
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
Police searching for man caught stealing packages from Clovis porches
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
Burglary suspects targeting North Valley homes, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
2020 Central California election live results
Former parolees react to passage of California's Prop 17
CDCR starts clearing backlog blamed for violent crime surge
Creek Fire: Some victims still waiting to know if they'll get federal aid
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
CA props: Latest election results here
Show More
Tulare County assures residents every vote will be counted
District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes re-elected, beats Phil Arballo
Unprecedented election year leads to changes in Fresno Co. polling protocols
Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
More TOP STORIES News