community

Enjoy your favorite Greek flavors at Fresno's Street Food Night this weekend!

The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is holding the event from noon to 9 pm this Saturday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a beloved tradition spanning generations, but last year, what would have been the 60th annual Greek Festival Celebration was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greek Festival Chairman Peter Vallis says, "We thought well, we have to do something. It is a fundraiser after all and nobody saw each other."

Having already ordered food, organizers hosted seven drive-thru events between August and May featuring set menus available by pre-order.

Vallis says, "This gave us the opportunity to do focused cooking, to tweak some stuff, adjust our recipes."

He adds that they're responding to the growing demand for an in-person celebration with a street food night.

"We're excited just to have people back," he said. "We'll have some music. Unfortunately, no dancing. We'll have everyone spaced out."

The new menu features Gyros, Feta Fries, Greek Salad, frappes and more.

Frappes aren't the only beverage but pandemic restrictions meant jumping a few hurdles to set the menu.

Vallis says, "We've been hoarding Greek beer because the importation has been difficult. Same with Greek wine and even some of the food stuff we wanted."

Organizers spent Friday making table centerpieces and setting up the covered patio, but signs and flyers show those aren't the only preparations underway. The 60th annual Fresno Greek Fest takes place next September.

"We're anticipating our largest event ever. We're going to have new foods, new sights," says Vallis.

Get your taste of what to expect this Saturday from noon to 9 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofoodiefoodeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Big Fresno Fair kicks off, health and safety a top priority
Fresno State hosting discussion to destigmatize tattoo culture
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News