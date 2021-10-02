Enjoy your favorite Greek flavors at Fresno's Street Food Night this weekend!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a beloved tradition spanning generations, but last year, what would have been the 60th annual Greek Festival Celebration was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Greek Festival Chairman Peter Vallis says, "We thought well, we have to do something. It is a fundraiser after all and nobody saw each other."Having already ordered food, organizers hosted seven drive-thru events between August and May featuring set menus available by pre-order.Vallis says, "This gave us the opportunity to do focused cooking, to tweak some stuff, adjust our recipes."He adds that they're responding to the growing demand for an in-person celebration with a street food night."We're excited just to have people back," he said. "We'll have some music. Unfortunately, no dancing. We'll have everyone spaced out."The new menu features Gyros, Feta Fries, Greek Salad, frappes and more.Frappes aren't the only beverage but pandemic restrictions meant jumping a few hurdles to set the menu.Vallis says, "We've been hoarding Greek beer because the importation has been difficult. Same with Greek wine and even some of the food stuff we wanted."Organizers spent Friday making table centerpieces and setting up the covered patio, but signs and flyers show those aren't the only preparations underway. The 60th annual Fresno Greek Fest takes place next September."We're anticipating our largest event ever. We're going to have new foods, new sights," says Vallis.Get your taste of what to expect this Saturday from noon to 9 pm.