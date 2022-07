FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed in a central Fresno hit-and-run crash on Saturday night.Just before midnight, Fresno police responded to the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street.When officers arrived, they found a man, possibly in his 50s, lying in the road. The driver had taken off.EMS was unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are searching for the driver responsible.