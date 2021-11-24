Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police as well as loved ones issued a strong plea on Wednesday for help in solving the murder of a young man one year ago.Officials say Jovanni Boyd was shot and killed while sitting inside a car at the Fig Garden Villa Apartments on Fedora Avenue on November 25 last year.Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but they do not yet know who shot Boyd and why.At a press conference on Wednesday, law enforcement appealed to the public for information."Somebody out there knows something, and we need your help," said police chief Paco Balderrama.Boyd's parents also spoke at the conference, describing him as a thoughtful and caring young man and urging the community to channel his courage and speak up if they had any knowledge of what happened."My son deserves justice," said his father, Chris Boyd.Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and local religious leaders were also present at the conference.