FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are on scene investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno.Police responded to a Shotspotter call in the area of Recreation and Butler just after 2 am on Saturday.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.The man has been identified as 31-year-old Joshua Galvan.First responders rushed him to the hospital where he died.Investigators haven't given a possible description of the gunman.This is the 43rd homicide of the year so far in Fresno.