Fresno Humane asks for donations to help treat abandoned puppies sick with parvo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A litter of puppies found abandoned near a river in Fresno County needs your help for a second chance at life.

Fresno Humane Animal Services says nine puppies were rushed to Abby Pet Hospital after being discovered. Three have since died.

Six pups are still being treated for parvo, a virus typically spread by dogs that causes severe flu-like symptoms.

It will cost roughly $10,000 to treat the puppies. Fresno Humane officials are now asking for donations to help save them.

"We just could not let them die. If you can donate, any amount will help us save these worthy lives," the organization wrote on social media.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Fresno Humane Animal Services Facebook page.

