Man who died after being pulled from pool at Fresno water park drowned, officials say

The 46-year-old was pulled from the bottom of the pool and later died at the hospital on Father's Day.
Man who died after being pulled from pool at Fresno's Island Water Park drowned, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the man who died after being pulled from the wave pool at Fresno's Island Water Park drowned.

It happened this past Father's Day.

The 46-year-old was pulled from the bottom of the pool and later died at the hospital.

There were initial questions about if a medical emergency or other factors were involved.

Following his death, CalOSHA filed a report listing 21 requirements for the park to address.

At the time, the general manager of the park told Action News he did not agree with the findings.

