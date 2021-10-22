Man who died after being pulled from pool at Fresno water park drowned, officials say

It happened this past Father's Day.
The 46-year-old was pulled from the bottom of the pool and later died at the hospital.
RELATED: Man who possibly drowned at Fresno waterpark remembered as caring father
There were initial questions about if a medical emergency or other factors were involved.
Following his death, CalOSHA filed a report listing 21 requirements for the park to address.
RELATED: Cal/OSHA report cites black algae, mechanical issues at Island Waterpark
At the time, the general manager of the park told Action News he did not agree with the findings.