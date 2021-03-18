Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino hiring 100 employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local casino is looking for new employees!Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold is holding a job fair next Tuesday.A total of 100 full-time and part-time positions are available.Management is looking for everything from guest room attendants and night cleaners to stewards and cashiers.The full-time positions offer medical, dental, and vision benefits.The job fair will be held at the resort's employee training facility on Lucky Lane from 10 am to 2 pm.Masks are required.Organizers say you should dress to impress and bring copies of your resume.