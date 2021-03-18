job fair

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino hiring 100 employees

The job fair will be held at the resort's employee training facility on Lucky Lane from 10 am to 2 pm.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local casino is looking for new employees!

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold is holding a job fair next Tuesday.

A total of 100 full-time and part-time positions are available.

Management is looking for everything from guest room attendants and night cleaners to stewards and cashiers.

The full-time positions offer medical, dental, and vision benefits.

The job fair will be held at the resort's employee training facility on Lucky Lane from 10 am to 2 pm.

Masks are required.

Organizers say you should dress to impress and bring copies of your resume.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscoarsegoldbusinessjobs hiringjob fairchukchansi gold resort & casinojobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
China Peak hiring 150 new employees
China Peak hiring season workers, holding job fair
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino hiring new employees
How to nail a virtual job interview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
Fresno community holding fundraiser for trainer battling cancer
Tulare Co. rampage suspect appears in court
Legal battle over sale of Tower Theatre to continue today
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Three people displaced after house fire in NW Fresno
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Show More
Newsom criticizes recall effort as signature collection deadline arrives
47-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say
Man's car shot at in southwest Fresno, police say
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Dumpster fire spreads to nearby trees in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News