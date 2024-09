Madera Unified School District holding teacher job fair

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Unified School District is hosting a teacher job fair this Saturday to help fill positions in multiple subjects.

The job fair offers science, math, and special education teacher walk-in interviews.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madera Unified District Office, located at 1902 Howard Rd. in Madera.