Fresno man arrested for using hidden cameras to produce child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 57-year-old Todd Mumma for using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.Detectives say the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home on Glen Castle Way, where they found devices containing explicit pictures of children.Investigators also discovered that Mumma had hidden several cameras throughout different rooms in his house so he could see visitors and family members naked.The task force also searched Mumma's company, Select Business Systems, in Northwest Fresno, where they discovered a device that had a hidden camera.Detectives now believe there are people who went to Mumma's house and were recorded without consent. They are asked to contact 559-600-8144 if they believe they are a victim.