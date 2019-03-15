Fresno man caught with bomb tried to set it off at Panera Bread but failed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is in jail after police say they discovered bomb-making materials at his home and then later arrested him inside a Panera Bread restaurant with a homemade explosive device in his possession.Detectives are now taking a closer look at the man responsible for the chaos - Chad Mazgedian."Very fortunate (that) for whatever reason this device did not go off inside the business and fortunately no one was injured," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.Officers served a search warrant at his southeast Fresno home earlier Wednesday when bomb-making materials were discovered.When they found the 43-year old later in the day, there was a short pursuit.Mazgedian eventually crashed his vehicle and ran into the Panera Bread near Shaw and Marty.Authorities evacuated nearby restaurants and businesses where the arrest took place"One of the officers tackled him inside the Panera Bread and handcuffed him and when they brought him to his feet this device fell out," said Dyer.Bomb Squad investigators are still working to determine the potential danger of the device but know Mazgedian planned to set it off."We did hear the suspect make a comment that he had attempted to detonate this device inside Panera Bread but was unable to do so because it had some type of malfunction," Dyer said.Mazgedian is a former insurance agent but is well known to law enforcement.He was already wanted for violating a domestic violence protective order before Wednesday's incident."Obviously his relationships had gone south because he had a domestic violence charge, a stalking charge as well as elder abuse. And addition to that we knew he had the potential to make some type of explosive device that could kill himself or kill others," Dyer said.