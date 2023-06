A lockdown has been lifted at NAS Lemoore following a bomb threat.

Lockdown lifted at NAS Lemoore following bomb threat

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lockdown has been lifted at NAS Lemoore following a bomb threat.

The threat was made on the "Operations" side of the base Tuesday morning.

Personnel was evacuated as a safety precaution as first responders and security investigated.

Officials say all gates are back open and that everyone can return to the base.

