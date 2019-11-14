crime

FRESNO CRIME SPREE: Man robs Lyft driver at gunpoint, holds 66-year-old woman hostage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a Fresno gang member is in custody after they say he broke into a woman's home and held her at gunpoint, just hours after robbing a Lyft driver.

Police say the two victims immediately picked out the suspect from a photo lineup.

He now faces a long list of charges that include carjacking, robbery, home invasion, and kidnapping.

Detectives say 28-year old Gerardo Madrigal went on a weekend crime spree that began just after midnight Friday when he requested a ride from a Lyft driver.

Almost immediately after pickup, Madrigal pulled a gun on the driver and demanded money.

The victim, fearing for his life, drove to the Wells Fargo at Shaw and Palm and withdrew $200 from the ATM.

But on his way back to his vehicle the two got into a physical altercation that led to the gunman stealing the car.

The male Lyft driver was treated at the hospital for some minor scratches to his face

The story doesn't end there.

Madrigal ditched the car a few miles away and according to detectives broke into a woman's northwest Fresno home while she was asleep early Sunday, and held her against her will at gunpoint for several hours.

The 66-year-old victim eventually managed to escape to a neighbor's home before the suspect stole her car which was later recovered by officers in southwest Fresno.

Police located Madrigal in southwest Fresno and took him into custody on Sunday afternoon.

"At this point, he's been booked into Fresno Co jail and charges have been filed. We are also looking at his gang history for possible enhancements with this case," said Larry Bowlan of Fresno Police.

The Fresno Police Department is now providing counseling services for the victims after they went through this terrifying ordeal.
