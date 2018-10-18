KIDNAPPING

Fresno man safe after being carjacked and kidnapped

A Fresno man is safe after he was carjacked and kidnapped.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police say two men held the victim at gunpoint while they drove his Ford F-150 around town with him in the passenger seat.

The victim got away at a stoplight and called his wife to pick him up.

The couple later saw the two suspects in the pickup truck and followed them to the area of Fifth and Home, where they called police.

Officers arrested and booked the two suspects into the Fresno county jail on carjacking and kidnapping charges.
