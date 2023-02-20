Fresno man shot and killed near Pismo Beach pier

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man was shot and killed near the Pismo Beach pier Saturday night and now police are searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach.

Officers found a 40-year-old man from Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Investigators say the victim was questioned by a group of men and women about his gang affiliation before a fight started.

The suspect fired shots and was last seen in a tan or brown-colored older model Chevy Silverado last seen southbound on Highway 1.

He's described as approximately 18 to 20 years old with a thin build last seen in a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

This is the first shooting-related homicide in Pismo Beach since March 2006.