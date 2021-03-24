COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno Mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated

The mayor said he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center in Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is encouraging city residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mayor said he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center in Fresno.

Dyer said he felt a little clammy that night and had some minor body aches the next morning. But by Saturday night, he says he was back to feeling normal.



The mayor contracted COVID-19 last November.

He says he's encouraging everyone to sign up and get vaccinated when it's their turn.
