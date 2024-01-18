Later this week, Mayor Jerry Dyer will be at the White House, where he will be meeting with White House staff.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer attends US Conference of Mayors at the nation's capital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 300 mayors from across the country are expected to attend the three-day United States Conference of Mayors.

Among them is Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer.

In a video provided by the City of Fresno, Mayor Dyer was seen standing with other city leaders during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I'm here to make sure they hear our needs, and they meet those needs in Fresno," said Mayor Dyer.

A wide range of topics are being discussed during the conference, including the Fentanyl crisis, the homeless problem, and the difficulty retaining law enforcement officers, just to name a few.

Mayor Dyer tells Action News mental health is also at the forefront of talks.

"The number of people that are out in our streets, sidewalks, on our freeways and tents," said Dyer. "We've had successes in Fresno, some cities have across America, but quite frankly, the vast majority of large cities in America do not have the answer."

Dyer adds that they're working together to find answers to these problems.

But for the City of Fresno, Dyer said they are constantly working to get funding for the city.

"The two funding areas that we are most in need of is to continue to get funding for the development of our Downtown area," said Dyer. "But especially making sure that the high-speed rail gets finished."

Dyer said he would be meeting with the Department of Transportation to talk about the high-speed railway station.

The mayor is also planning to meet with the FAA to talk about a new control tower at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Dyer said that these meetings are critical.

"We need funding as much or more than anybody in America," said Dyer. "My job as a mayor is to make sure I'm lobbying for those dollars."

He adds that many people come to their mayors with issues that affect their community. So it's important that federal leaders know what's happening, especially on a local level.

"I want them to hear about those issues that are plaguing Fresno," said Dyer, "the issue of a lack of housing opportunities."

Dyer adds that the city relies on the Department of Housing and Urban Development for housing funds but also on other federal agencies for help.

The mayor said he is looking forward to learning from his colleagues. Such as LA Mayor Karen Bass and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and how their cities tackled the homeless and mental health problems.

"I'm here to learn, here to express my opinions," said Dyer. "I'm here to share some success we've had in Fresno."

Mayor Dyer shared a message with his constituents back home.

"I want people in Fresno to know that as mayor, I'm here fighting for them and making sure their voices are heard," said Dyer.

Mayor Dyer will also be meeting with Congressman Costa on Thursday evening.

Later this week, Mayor Dyer will be at the White House, where he will be meeting with White House staff.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.