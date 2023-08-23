Fresno mom shares experience with postpartum depression

A drug designed to treat postpartum depression will soon be available to women.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drug designed to treat postpartum depression will soon be available to women.

Natalie Fitzgerald, a Fresno native, has three beautiful children.

The motherhood journey inspired her to become a Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant and Postpartum Doula - in order to help Valley moms during the early years of parenting.

She said many of them experience postpartum depression, which is a condition she's also familiar with.

"When I became a new mom, I realized that I really was not as social as I used to be. I just had these really intense feelings of loneliness. I was very high-strung," she recalled.

After Fitzgerald's second child, she had those feelings again.

"I was afraid to admit that. So many mothers, I find, are in that same situation -- where they are afraid to admit what they're feeling because it may not be considered normal, or this should be a period of time that I should be so grateful to have a baby," she said.

Fitzgerald was diagnosed with a condition now referred to as PMADS, or perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

"It's a real medical diagnosis," said Dr. Lisa Golik, with Saint Agnes Medical Center. "It severely impacts about 15% of women who've had a baby."

The condition can soon be treated by an oral pill called Zuranolone. It's taken once a day for 14 days.

According to Fitzgerald, this is great news when it comes to postpartum care.

"The fact that it's going to be readily available, that it can be taken at home," she said.

Prior to the FDA's approval in August, treatment included an injection or psychiatric care.

The pill gives women more options.

"Not every medication fits for every person. So it's like buying a pair of shoes, you know, may look cute on one person, but it may hurt your toes," Dr. Golik said.

It's expected to be available by October. However, it's still unknown how much Zuranolone will cost.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.