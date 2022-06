FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a shooting at a busy intersection in broad daylight that sent a man to the hospital.It happened on Butler near Chestnut just before 1 on Thursday afternoon.A sergeant at the scene tells us a man in his mid-twenties was shot in the leg.At least one apartment unit was also hit by the gunfire.Witnesses reported the shooter left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.The crime scene is near Fresno Pacific University, so police are working with the college to see if there are any witnesses or video that could help with the case.The victim's condition has not been released.