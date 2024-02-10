At 16-5 on the season, FPU is off to its best start in years, ranked 5th in the NCAA DII - its highest ranking ever.

Good Sports: Fresno Pacific women's basketball off to best start in program history

If you happen to catch a glimpse of a Fresno Pacific women's basketball practice, you can't help but leave in a good mood.

If you happen to catch a glimpse of a Fresno Pacific women's basketball practice, you can't help but leave in a good mood.

If you happen to catch a glimpse of a Fresno Pacific women's basketball practice, you can't help but leave in a good mood.

If you happen to catch a glimpse of a Fresno Pacific women's basketball practice, you can't help but leave in a good mood.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you happen to catch a glimpse of a Fresno Pacific women's basketball practice, you can't help but leave in a good mood.

"We've talked about a lot of things that we really hadn't talked to other teams in the past, even when we had successful teams," says head coach Tim Beauregard.

For Coach Beauregard, the message to his Sunbirds has taken on a more serious, albeit fun tone.

At 16-5 on the season, FPU is off to its best start in years, ranked 5th in the NCAA DII - its highest ranking ever.

"We're really mature with this group, so there's an understanding that we can have those conversations," Beauregard season.

With 10 upperclassmen, experience has turned into strength.

"Everyone's on the same page, everyone developed over summer and everyone's completely bought in," Says Felicia Dourva.

There are also 11 Central Valley locals, like Kerman's Bre Hurt -- wearing Fresno across their chest is personal.

Sitting in second place in the PacWest Conference, Coach Beauregard says the Sunbirds are finally in the driver's seat to make the NCAA Division II tournament in March.

It's a bid that's all but guaranteed if they win the conference tournament, something that's never been done before.

"We're hungry," Beauregard said. "I think it's who we are."

Despite their appetite, you won't hear coach talking about x's and o's.

"The biggest thing we talk about with our team is just being artists," he said. "We don't want everybody on tracks. We want them to be able to be free in their thought process."

That connection all goes back to a team saying.

"I think the biggest thing for us is 'Dream Chasers Only' is kind of our motto," Beauregard said.

It's a theme the players take to heart.

"This is a place where you can chase that, and he encourages us to be the best version of ourselves every day," Dourva said.

"This is a team that, I think we can do anything if we really come together and put our heads to it," Hurt said.

But when it comes to a conference championship run, you won't see Coach Beauregard interested in the hardware.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.