Fresno's Playland in jeopardy of closing

A childhood Fresno staple may soon have to close its doors for good.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A childhood Fresno staple may soon have to close its doors for good.

Playland in west-central Fresno opened its gates in 1955, the same year Disneyland opened, marking it a big year for amusement parks.

Decades later, Playland could be closing for good.

"We will have to close our beloved park that has been in Fresno for over 50 years," said Candace Cuisinier, Park Manager at Playland.

Park Manager Candace Cuisinier says the park and its 41 employees have been doing their best to keep things running since their reopening this past summer, but it still may not be enough.

"Attendance, we need you guys to visit our park. We don't want to see this go from Fresno. We want to stay involved with this community," explained Cuisinier.

City leaders say they plan to meet with Playland management later this month to discuss possible solutions.

"A lot of memories made there, and we want those memories to continue to be made. I actually have a meeting with them on the 26th, and we will be talking about not only touring the location but talking about what the future of Playland looks like," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

In the meantime, the amusement park is doing what it can to attract guests year-round.

Heading into Halloween, guests can visit their pumpkin patch and trick-or-treaters 17 and under get in free on Halloween. During Christmas, Playland will feature three days of snow.

"We are switching out rides at the beginning of November, so we'll have new rides coming in," added Cuisinier.

Along with new rides, the park also has extended hours and will offer discounted admission on certain days.

But Playland management fears that may not be enough to keep them operating.

Without significant change, they will have to close come January 1st of next year.

"I would like to see at least 500 or more in here a day at least," explained Cuisinier.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.