Fresno Police arrest man after road rage incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police arrested 57-year-old Richard Gray for threatening to shoot a man in a road rage incident.

Officers say he chased the victim and pointed a pellet gun at him, and then hit victim's car window with the handle of his gun.

When it did not break, Gray pointed the gun at the man and threatened to kill him.

The victim drove to a Food Maxx Shopping Center in Southeast Fresno where he called 911 and gave officers a short video of Gray.

They seized the pellet gun he used in the crime and an illegal fully loaded AK-47 and booked him into the county jail on weapons charges and for making criminal threats.
