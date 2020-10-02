Suspect arrested for robbing Best Buy store in Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A thief who robbed the Best Buy in the River Park Shopping Center in northeast Fresno didn't get far.Fresno police say a man was talking to a cashier at the store on Thursday afternoon when they pulled out a gun and demanded cash.The employee handed over the money, and then the man took off, driving away as employees triggered the robbery alarm.As soon as officers arrived, employees immediately gave them the suspect and vehicle description, and they were able to catch up to him minutes later."That clerk gave us an outstanding description. One of our traffic officers witnessed a possible suspect vehicle, we followed that vehicle until it came to a stop on its own near Iowa and First," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody. It's unclear how much money was stolen from the business.