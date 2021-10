FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno on Friday morning.It happened around 1:00 am.Fresno police say the victim was sitting on the sidewalk near Olive and Thorne when a passing car drove onto the walkway, hitting him.The driver then took off.The injured man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. His condition has not been released.Investigators have not provided a description of the vehicle that hit him.