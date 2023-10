Fresno Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Fresno.

It happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday on Fulton and Merced Streets.

Investigators say a man was found with at least one gunshot wound-- but the extent of his injury is unknown.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where police say he is expected to survive

