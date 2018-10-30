FATAL SHOOTING

Fresno Police looking for murder suspect in Northeast Fresno shooting

KFSN Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a Northeast Fresno restaurant.

Police say Manuel Contreras is accused of shooting and killing Humberto Cuellar, 19, near Las Michelada's and Sushi Bar in the early morning hours of June 16.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Contreras used a .40 caliber gun that was registered to him, to shoot and kill Cuellar. Police say that gun has been recovered.

According to officers, Contreras is aware that he is wanted in connection to this homicide and has been on the run.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. You may also contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detectives D. Laband 621-2448 or M. Mayo 621-2421 with information regarding this investigation.
