Missing 10-year-old boy found safe, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police say missing 10-year-old Nazir Brown has been found safe.

No details were provided about where the boy was found, but overnight investigators said he was back with his family.

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 10-year-old boy.

Police say Nazir Brown was last seen at Tilley Elementary School on Wednesday around 1:30. They say Brown never came home from school.
Authorities say Brown lives near N. Prospect Ave. in northwest Fresno and is known to frequently visit the shopping center on Clinton and Weber, Jaswant Singh Khaira Park and Lions Skate Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
