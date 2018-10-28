CAR CRASH

Fresno Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious car accident near Sanger

By and Taylor Kimber
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife are in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center after an off-duty accident Sunday morning, according to Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

It happened along the 180 freeway from Bethel Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. Authorities say Escareno was driving his personal vehicle when a driver hit his driver's side door.

Escareno and his wife suffered serious injuries. There were also three children in the vehicle who were taken to the hospital and are good condition.

Stay with Action News on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfresno police departmentSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
CHP investigating deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 41
Panel truck crashes into two cars in Southeast Fresno
Multiple people in the hospital after 2 cars collide in Central Fresno
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper that led to chase and crash in Fairfield
More car crash
Top Stories
Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico
Local religious leaders speaking out after deadly synagogue shooting
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Show More
Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Southeast Fresno
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall closed following equipment malfunction
CHP investigating deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 41
Organization founded by Fresno State students in 1970s marks special milestone
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
More News