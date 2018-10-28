Fresno Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious car accident near Sanger

#BREAKING: An off-duty @FresnoPolice officer & his wife in critical condition after accident near Sanger this morning. Eloy Escareno was heading to church with his family. Please keep Escareno and his family in your prayers 🙏🏾🙏🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏿 More on this story at 6 pm on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ipjErDdGHf — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 28, 2018

#UPDATE: Here is a picture of Officer Eloy Escareno. @FresnoPolice Chief Jerry Dyer is asking everyone to “Please be in prayer for Officer Escareno, his wife and their family.” @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/y598mDuQnJ — Cory James (@CoryABC30) October 28, 2018

Fresno Police Officer Eloy Escareno and his wife are in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center after an off-duty accident Sunday morning, according to Police Chief Jerry Dyer.It happened along the 180 freeway from Bethel Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. Authorities say Escareno was driving his personal vehicle when a driver hit his driver's side door.Escareno and his wife suffered serious injuries. There were also three children in the vehicle who were taken to the hospital and are good condition.Stay with Action News on this developing story.