Fresno police officer killed in crash while riding bike near Shaver Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has died after a crash while riding his bike near Shaver Lake.

The Fresno Police Department says Officer Steve Hunt had been a member of the department since 1989.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10:30 Saturday morning. on McKinley Grove near the Wishon Campground.

Investigators say Hunt was going north on the right-hand shoulder when a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound.

For an unknown reason, Hunt slid and was hit by the car. He died at the scene.

"He was more than just another officer in a uniform," said the department in a statement. "He was a passionate member of our law enforcement family."

The department added that Hunt was a Fresno Police Officers' Association board member.