package theft

Fresno police share tips for protecting your packages

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As online shopping and holiday shipping increases, porch pirates are on the prowl.

"Plan ahead," said Fresno Police Department Spokesperson Felipe Uribe.

"If you're going to order something, know when it's going to be delivered and the date of the delivery, so if it's telling you it's going to be delivered when you're away from home you may want to delay that delivery."

Before your gifts even leave the warehouse you can start tracking them and be mindful of where they're delivered.

"If it's a high-value item, maybe don't have it delivered at home," added Uribe. "Have it delivered at an office or a neighbor's house and let them know it's coming."

Once it's delivered, time is of the essence.

"If you see a delivery truck pull in front of your house, be quick," added Uribe. "Take the package out of sight and take it in."

If you're a victim of porch pirates, Fresno police encourage you to call their non-emergency line.

"It's not an emergency situation," explained Uribe, "So we discourage you from dialing 911 unless it's happening, you witness it, or you're being a victim of it at the time."

If you see it happening, try to get a license plate number. Regardless, they say it's crucial you report the crime.

"Some people don't report it because they think nothing's going to get done," added Uribe. "However if no one reports it we don't see a pattern, we don't see a trend and it's hard to address the issue."

You can call the Fresno Police Departments Non-Emergency line at (559) 621-7000.

