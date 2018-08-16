Fresno Police are searching for an armed robber who stormed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken store near Dakota and West in Central Fresno on Thursday evening.It is the fourth robbery we know of just this week in Fresno.The suspect walked into the restaurant around 9:30 pm with a handgun and threatened the clerk.After giving the suspect the money, the employees activated an alarm system that brought officers to the store.Investigators say they still have a lot of details to figure out, including checking the surveillance video, interviewing every employee, and seeing if the suspect matches the descriptions of any other robberies that have happened recently. Some of those businesses include Baskin Robbins, Arco, and G Market.The police department tells us commercial robberies, in general, were down this year to about 55 crimes, but this recent wave is very concerning to them.