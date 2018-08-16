CRIME

Fresno Police searching for armed robber who stormed into Kentucky Fried Chicken in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police are searching for an armed robber who stormed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken store near Dakota and West in Central Fresno on Thursday evening.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for an armed robber who stormed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken store near Dakota and West in Central Fresno on Thursday evening.

It is the fourth robbery we know of just this week in Fresno.

The suspect walked into the restaurant around 9:30 pm with a handgun and threatened the clerk.

After giving the suspect the money, the employees activated an alarm system that brought officers to the store.

Investigators say they still have a lot of details to figure out, including checking the surveillance video, interviewing every employee, and seeing if the suspect matches the descriptions of any other robberies that have happened recently. Some of those businesses include Baskin Robbins, Arco, and G Market.

The police department tells us commercial robberies, in general, were down this year to about 55 crimes, but this recent wave is very concerning to them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyfresno police departmentFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News