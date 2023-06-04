Thousands take part in Fresno Rainbow Pride parade

The Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade brought people out Saturday morning for fun, festivity and unity.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands gathered in the streets of Fresno's Tower District to officially kick off Pride Month.

The annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade had over 11,000 attendants last year and they were anticipating that many and more this year.

One participant, Ramona Navarro, says she came to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. She participates because this event is personal to her.

"When I told my mother I was gay, her reply was to go to confessions," Navarro said. "But I repeated what she had always told me, 'when god puts you on this earth he knows who and what you're gonna be.'"

After the march, people enjoyed festivities at Fresno City College. Vendors, artists and 26 food trucks came out.

Action News is also a proud sponsor.

The meaning however, goes beyond the fun.

"We're here because all I want is peace and quiet and love. Let us be ourselves. Because we're not going over there trying to make anybody become what they dont wanna become," Navarro said.

Ramona says she is full of pride and always has been..

She looks forward to celebrating pride for years to come.

"Everybody has a choice on this planet and this is ours," Navarro said.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.