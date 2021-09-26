Society

Protesters call on leaders to stop evictions in the Valley

Locals say the cause is one that hits home for many people in the Fresno area.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Demonstrators held a rally outside Representative Jim Costa's office in downtown Fresno on Saturday.

The event called on lawmakers to stop eviction orders and cancel rent debts during the pandemic.

Activists at the protest said Congress needs to pass a national eviction moratorium.

"It was just important to me because it will help prevent homelessness. We've already acquired 1,000 extra individuals during COVID, so evicting people now will add more homeless into Fresno county and Fresno City, said Dez Martinez with the organization We Are Not Invisible.

Demonstrators said they will continue to protest local evictions and rent hikes in the coming weeks.

