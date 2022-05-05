rents

Fresno rent prices spiked 4.4% in April, report says

Rent prices in Fresno continue to rise.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rent prices in Fresno continue to rise.

According to a rent report from Apartment List, on average, renters are paying 30% more for housing than they were at the start of the pandemic.

Experts say monthly rents in Fresno increased 4.4% in April.

A one-bedroom apartment in Fresno currently rents for about $1,080.

Two-bedroom apartments cost more than $1,300 a month on average.

Merced County was ranked as the 15th "most unaffordable county" in the US by the personal finance tech company MoneyGeek.



Rent in the Bay Area is so unaffordable that some are resorting to living in a shared home where 14 residents sleep in pods a bit larger than a twin bed.



