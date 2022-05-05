Fresno rent prices spiked 4.4% in April, report says

According to a rent report from Apartment List, on average, renters are paying 30% more for housing than they were at the start of the pandemic.
Experts say monthly rents in Fresno increased 4.4% in April.
A one-bedroom apartment in Fresno currently rents for about $1,080.
Two-bedroom apartments cost more than $1,300 a month on average.
