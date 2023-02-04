Man found dead in river after running from traffic stop in Oakhurst, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was found dead in a river hours after he ran away from a traffic stop in Oakhurst, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a deputy pulled over 32-year-old Maurice Snowden for making an illegal lane change near Highway 41 and Highway 49 around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they learned that Snowden was wanted on a warrant out of Mariposa County.

Investigators say Snowden quickly got out of his vehicle and ran into nearby traffic to avoid being arrested.

Deputies combed through the area for Snowden but called off the search after it got too dark.

Later on that night, officials say a woman reported that Snowden had called her and said he was lost in the Fresno River.

Crews searched throughout the night and found his body in the river around 10 am on Friday.

The investigation into Snowden's death is ongoing, but deputies say they do not believe foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madera County Sheriff's detectives at (559) 675-7770.